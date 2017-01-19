Cook impressed after adding Kabamba to Pompey ranks

Paul Cook admitted Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Lowe have fitted in ‘perfectly’ at Pompey.

The former joined the Blues yesterday from non-league side Hampton & Richmond after a successful trial at Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old striker signed an 18-month deal with the club, following in Lowe’s footsteps in swapping National League South for League Two.

The duo were team-mates at the Beveree Stadium this term, forming an impresive attacking partnership.

Lowe, who completed his move to Fratton Park earlier this month, made his Blues debut against Leyton Orient last Saturday as a second-half substitute.

Kabamba will be hoping for a similar baptism of fire when Pompey travel to Crawley on Saturday.

Whether he’s included in the match-day squad remains to be seen.

Regardless, Cook has been impressed with what he’s seen of the duo in their short spell at the club.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Broadfield, the manager said: ‘I’m watching their games (at Hampton & Richmond) and I’m lucky enough to get Nicke in to work with us.

‘You would never know they weren’t from this level, they’ve just slotted in perfectly.

‘You know, when they do that it’s always good for the player.

‘You can’t think about what level players played at, it’s about how they look within your group and the lads have looked excellent.’