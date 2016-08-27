Cook: Pompey working on new system

Paul Cook’s vow to change has been followed up this week in training.

But it remains to be seen whether Pompey opt to switch systems this afternoon at Exeter (3pm).

Blues boss Cook saw his side make hard work of collecting their first three-point haul of the season in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Colchester at Fratton Park.

With the scoreline goalless at the hour mark, a change in formation from 4-2-3-1 to 4-4-2 proved the catalyst for a much-welcome victory.

But while Cook has pledged to shake things up on home soil to break down stubborn opponents, Pompey are more likely to engage in an open game on their travels.

He said: ‘For the first time in training, we are now working on being different.

‘The reality of it is that last weekend, when we changed, we hadn’t done a lot of work on it (the new system).

‘And this is what I must highlight to our supporters.

‘When you are changing stuff you must know what you are doing.

‘We don’t want to get involved in changes for the sake of it or to appease fans, or make out that “oh well, at least we are changing”.

‘We have got to work on our changes in a more pragmatic view that, when we do change, it is because we are trying to go and win the game.

‘And certainly at Fratton Park I believe we have to put teams under more pressure.

‘That’s in the last third, in their 18-yard box because that is where they are any way – so let’s cut to the chase.’

Key to Pompey’s hopes of a victory at St James Park today will be scoring the first goal.

Cook added: ‘We have to put teams under more pressure to get that first goal.

‘We can’t relax – we have to be a bit more forceful.

‘When we score we feel we will score again and that is what we have to get to.’