Cook: We should welcome Eisner’s Pompey bid

PAUL COOK believes Michael Eisner should be welcomed with open arms.

And Cook has paid tribute to the people who have put the club in a position where the American billionaire is prepared to make a move for Pompey.

The Blues boss today met Eisner ahead of him addressing Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) shareholders at Portsmouth Guildhall.

That followed on from a phone conversation with the former Disney chief executive after promotion was secured.

Cook explained he’s been impressed by Eisner’s credentials.

He said: ‘He’s been over here for a couple of days now.

‘He’s met the press and is speaking to the supporters.

‘He seems a very good man, that’s the truth. Mr Eisner has been a very successful man in what’s he done.

‘I think it’s a great credit to Portsmouth, the city and the football team that a person of his influence is over here looking at us with a view possibly to taking over.

‘I think there’s a lot of talking to be done.

‘But if it’s a right thing for the football club I think we should welcome him with open arms.’

Eisner spoke about his 30-minute phone conversation with Cook earlier this week.

The Pompey boss explained he was impressed with the prospective owner’s football knowledge.

He added: ‘I’m a football person, so the first thing you do when you speak to someone is check out his knowledge of the game. That’s the truth.

‘And Mr Eisner was very knowledgeable, particularly on Portsmouth, that’s for sure.

‘I don’t think he was allowed to speak really. I just barraged him down the phone!’

If a takeover is completed, Cook feels the likes of the PST, presidents and executive board deserve huge credit.

‘For our supporters and the people who saved the club they’ve put us in a position we’re in today,’ said Cook.

‘You can’t get ahead of yourself with things like this.

‘For me, everything looks good, and, if it’s the correct thing for the football club, so be it. If that means we move on now, we move on.

‘So many should be proud of where we are today.

‘If it’s the way it should be, those people have put the club in a place where it can be handed over in a fantastic position.

‘I have to try to be as impartial as I can, but you’d have to have your eyes shut to not see he looks like the real deal.’

– JORDAN CROSS