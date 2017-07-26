Coventry target Baker has Pompey future

Carl Baker has a Pompey future – despite continued Coventry City interest.

That is the message from Kenny Jackett, who has been impressed with the veteran’s pre-season contribution.

Baker still divides his time between the south coast and his family home in the midlands.

With 12 months remaining on his contract, a financial settlement with Pompey would need to be reached to seal any prospective switch to the Ricoh Arena.

However, Jackett holds the midfielder in high regard and, as a consequence, named him in starting line-ups during the friendly schedule.

‘Carl still has a future here,’ said Pompey’s boss

‘He played well on Saturday.

‘I thought he showed a good range of passing.

‘He is somebody I have worked with and used so far, so we’ll see how that continues. I hope it continues successfully.

‘Carl’s a very good professional. I have seen a lot of him and played against him a lot. He has been very capable at this level.

‘He scored nine goals and made 46 appearances in a promotion-winning side last year, so there is a good track record.

‘Assessing him in pre-season, I think he is suited to now playing a deeper role.

‘Not quite in the wide area with explosive pace but in a deeper role with an all-round game and the range of passing you need from someone in there.

‘You need somebody who can pass both short and long as you can get limited time on the ball and it stops you switching the play.

‘Certainly the side doesn’t look as fluent if those two are not comfortable on the ball.

‘We will see what happens with his future, we will see exactly how it goes but up to now he’s had a good pre-season.’