Defender hands Pompey injury boost

Christian Burgess has handed Pompey a fitness boost.
The central defender today returned to training following a slight calf problem.
The issue kept him out of the weekend friendly at Crawley, with Jack Whatmough replacing him in the Blues’ 2-1 win.
Yet Burgess safely came through a full training session this morning, putting himself in the frame for the League One opener against Rochdale.
Meanwhile, Matt Clarke is not expected back before September.
Boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘Christian was yesterday back in full training and we are optimistic.
‘If it was a league game he may have played last weekend, but hopefully he has no more problems – he certainly didn’t yesterday morning.
‘We hope that will continue throughout the week and he is available on Saturday.
‘Although if Clarke does anything in August in terms of training I would be surprised.
‘For Matt, August is going to be unrealistic, it is quite a severe injury.
‘It was a groin injury and we did think 6-8 weeks out. I will be surprised if he plays before September – and he will need some training as well.’
Should Burgess suffer no set-backs, he is likely to start alongside Tom Davies in the centre of Pompey’s defence on Saturday.
Burgess has made 88 appearances and scored six times during his time on the south coast.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.