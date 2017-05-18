Don’t waste chance to decide Pompey’s future

POMPEY shareholders have been urged not to waste their chance to decide the club’s future.

The vote to decide whether to accept Michael Eisner’s bid to take over the Blues closes tomorrow night.

American billionaire Michael Eisner Picture: Neil Marshall

It’s a crucial decision for the club, with a sale of shares to Eisner’s Tornante company marking the end of community ownership.

A 75-per-cent majority is need to give the sale to the American billionaire the green light.

That means Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) shareholders will have a crucial impact with their 48.48-per-cent stake in the club.

The PST vote will take place on a 50-plus-one basis, with the 16 other presidents’ votes afforded their percentage of ownership.

Blues chief executive Mark Catlin stressed the importance of shareholders having their say.

He said: ‘This is a defining moment in the club’s history. People have worked hard to ensure that fans and shareholders have a voice.

‘So I’d urge all shareholders to use their vote if they have made their decision one way or the other.

‘Everyone has put so much effort in to get to the point where we are a true fan-owned club.

‘So, ultimately, the supporters will have the final decision on this. It’s important they exercise their right as a shareholder.’

The cut-off for votes to be registered is 8pm tomorrow night, with vote counting overseen by an independent scrutineer.

Votes can be made by email (vote@pompeytrust.com), post or in person at Pompey in the Community (PITC) on Anson Road in Fratton until 5pm.

Only postal votes at PITC by 5pm on Friday will be counted.

The results of the vote are expected to be announced on Monday.