Doncaster 2 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Jamal Lowe has his last minute header saved. Picture: Paul Currie/ Blueprint Media
Conor Chaplin. Picture: Paul Currie/ Blueprint Media

Chaplin’s night of mixed Pompey emotions

Neil Allen runs the rule over Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Doncaster last night.

POMPEY

Luke McGee – No chance for goals 6

Nathan Thompson – Mr Reliable as ever 7

Christian Burgess – Did well 7

Matt Clarke – Never goes hiding 7

Dion Donohue – Silly dismissal 4

Ben Close – Covered so much ground 6

Stuart O’Keefe – As committed as ever 7

Gareth Evans* – Looked very rust 5

Kyle Bennett* – Couldn’t get involved 5

Matty Kennedy – So bright once again 8

Oli Hawkins – Made a nuisance of himself 7

Substitutes

Jamal Lowe* (46 mins) – Brilliantly denied at the end 6

Conor Chaplin** (46 mins) – Gave Pompey real spark 7

Subs not used

Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Rose, Kal Naismith

DONCASTER

Ian Lawlor – Calamitous mistake for goal 5

Joe Wright – Did nothing wrong 7

Mathieu Baudry** – Won’t thank his keeper 6

Andy Butler – Tower of strength 8

Matty Blair* – Tried to get involved 6

Harry Toffolo – Attacked well down left 7

Jordan Houghton – Kept it very simple 7

Ben Whiteman – Did the dirty work - 6

Rodney Kongolo – Full of attacking verve 7

Tommy Rowe – Very capable on the ball 7

Liam Mandeville – Opened scoring - 7

Substitutes

Niall Mason* (46 mins) – Buzzed around 7

Alfie Beestin** (72 mins) – So, so 6

Tyler Garratt*** (88 mins)

Subs not used

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Issam Ben Khemis, Jacob Fletcher