Doncaster 2 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Neil Allen runs the rule over Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Doncaster last night.
POMPEY
Luke McGee – No chance for goals 6
Nathan Thompson – Mr Reliable as ever 7
Christian Burgess – Did well 7
Matt Clarke – Never goes hiding 7
Dion Donohue – Silly dismissal 4
Ben Close – Covered so much ground 6
Stuart O’Keefe – As committed as ever 7
Gareth Evans* – Looked very rust 5
Kyle Bennett* – Couldn’t get involved 5
Matty Kennedy – So bright once again 8
Oli Hawkins – Made a nuisance of himself 7
Substitutes
Jamal Lowe* (46 mins) – Brilliantly denied at the end 6
Conor Chaplin** (46 mins) – Gave Pompey real spark 7
Subs not used
Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Rose, Kal Naismith
DONCASTER
Ian Lawlor – Calamitous mistake for goal 5
Joe Wright – Did nothing wrong 7
Mathieu Baudry** – Won’t thank his keeper 6
Andy Butler – Tower of strength 8
Matty Blair* – Tried to get involved 6
Harry Toffolo – Attacked well down left 7
Jordan Houghton – Kept it very simple 7
Ben Whiteman – Did the dirty work - 6
Rodney Kongolo – Full of attacking verve 7
Tommy Rowe – Very capable on the ball 7
Liam Mandeville – Opened scoring - 7
Substitutes
Niall Mason* (46 mins) – Buzzed around 7
Alfie Beestin** (72 mins) – So, so 6
Tyler Garratt*** (88 mins)
Subs not used
Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Issam Ben Khemis, Jacob Fletcher