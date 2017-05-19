Evans: I’m here for more Pompey glory

GARETH EVANS called on Pompey to cash in on the Fratton feel-good factor as he celebrated his new deal.

Evans last night committed his future to the Blues, as he signed a two-year contract after his existing agreement came to a close.

The 29-year-old becomes the second of Paul Cook’s squad to agree new terms this week, after Kyle Bennett sealed his stay on Tuesday.

He made it clear moving away from Pompey was never on his mind after an impressive campaign.

The versatile talent became a key member of Cook’s title-winning team playing out of position at right-back.

Evans savoured the scenes as the team he left Fleetwood to join in 2015 enjoyed a campaign finale which will go down in Blues folklore.

That came against the backdrop of American billionaire Michael Eisner’s proposed takeover of the club.

Now the former Manchester United trainee wants to see the euphoria surrounding Pompey channelled as they look to build on their success in League One.

And Evans is insistent there’s no reason they can’t do that and collect back-to-back promotions.

He said: ‘I’m here for another couple of years and I’m looking forward to it.

‘I’ve played in most games for the past two years and I plan to do the same for the next two. I’m happy here.

‘And I want to get promoted again. That’s the aim – and hopefully it’ll be next season.

‘We want to build and keep trying to get success with this club.

‘It’s just exciting to be a part of what is taking place here and the journey we’re on.

‘I want to play as many games as I can and get promoted again. It’s as simple as that.

‘I would say being in the top six is a success.

‘But if you ask anyone in the changing room they’d tell you we want to go up. We want to get promoted.

‘If you look at all the teams and clubs in League One, how many are better than Portsmouth? None.

‘We fancy ourselves to go up again – and that’s the main reason I’ve signed.

‘The fans are brilliant and I love the area.

‘But the main reason I’ve signed is because I fancy us to go up again.’

A new deal for Evans will allow to him settle into the area. He moved to Fareham this week with his partner and explained he feels content in his surroundings.

Evans added: ‘I’ve moved house and a couple of years gives a bit of security.

‘Me and the missus are settled here. We moved into the area from Winchester and we love it here.

‘I want to live here and I don’t want to go anywhere else.

‘I’m just delighted to stay on board really.

‘It’s pleasing what’s happened this season.

‘Those memories will stay with us all. Now there’s no reason we can’t have more of those moving forward.’