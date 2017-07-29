Evans praise for renewed Pompey professionalism

Have your say

Gareth Evans has praised the professionalism of the new Pompey regime.

The new vice-captain believes Kenny Jackett has instilled a renewed level of organisation into the Blues’ ranks since his arrival. Evans explained Jackett’s way of working is in contrast to former boss Paul Cook.

The 29-year-old was at pains to highlight he was not criticising Cook’s methods following his departure for Wigan.

He pointed out his approach must be deemed successful after delivering League Two silverware to the Fratton Park trophy cabinet.

But Evans admitted he is enjoying the diligent manner in which Jackett is going about his business.

He said: ‘It’s fair to say the new manager has brought in a fair amount of professionalism. Without wanting to bad mouth the previous regime, everyone has different ways of going about it.

‘The way the previous manager did things, it worked.

‘We can’t really look back at it in other way but to think it was successful.

‘We got the results we wanted but it’s interesting to see the way different managers do things.

‘The new manager is totally professional and likes things to be organised.

‘It’s a breath of fresh air in that respect.

‘It’s really professional and everyone’s buying into it.’

Evans’ work in pre-season has been recognised by Jackett as he was made vice-captain behind new boy Brett Pitman.

The former Manchester United trainee finds himself as one of the squad’s elder statesman, despite not yet celebrating his 30th birthday.

‘It’s a young squad,’ Evans added.

‘There’s Bakes (Baker) and Robbo (Roberts) who are the oldest then, after that, there’s three of us who are 29 – me, Brett (Pitman) and Rosey (Rose).

‘The rest are in their mid-20s or younger, so I’m starting to feel like a bit of a senior player at 29.

‘I’ve got good experience in terms of the games I’ve played, so I guess I’ve got to take being an elder statesman on the chin!’

Along with his senior role, Evans also finds himself becoming one of the longer-serving Pompey players, as he begins his third season at Fratton Park after signing a new deal.

He said: ‘It’s flown by. I’m probably one of the longer serving thinking about it.

‘The two years have flown by. If the next two are anything like them it’s going to be enjoyable.

‘I came on trial, signed on a 12-month contract and I’ve had to play so many games to get a new one.

‘So I’ve never really known how long I was going to be here. It nice to be settled.

‘I never knew under Paul Cook how long I was going to be here.

‘I knew I had to play to get another contract so it was a bit uncertain.

‘Now I can settle and I’ve got a bit of security.

‘All I have to concentrate on now is playing well.’