Ex-Pompey boss Graham Rix has suffered a heart attack.

AFC Portchester, where Rix currently manages, announced the news via their Instagram account.

In the post, it said: Sad to announce that our manager, Graham Rix, suffered a heart attack yesterday.

‘Thankfully he’s comfortable and recovering.

‘All at the club send our thoughts to Linda and his family and wish Graham a speedy and full recovery.’

Rix was manager of Pompey between 2001 and 2002.