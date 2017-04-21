Ex-Pompey captain breaks down in tears over Ehiogu’s sudden death

Former Pompey captain Paul Merson broke down in tears whilst paying tribute to the late Ugo Ehiogu.

Ehigou sadly died aged 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tottenham’s training ground yesterday.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, ex-Blues forward Merson – who played alongside Ehugou at Aston Villa – said he was devastated by the news.

An emotional Merson said: ‘I’m still devastated. He was such a top bloke, it was unbelievable.

‘He was a man-mountain. Only the good die young.’

Other past Pompey players also took to social media to pay their tributes to Ehiogu.