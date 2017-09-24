Gaffer: Pompey defeat decided by two headed moments

Have your say

Matt Reader, aged 43, from Wetherby, gives his verdict on Pompey’s 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.

What did you make of that, then?

I’ve been gaffer for a day three or four times now – every time we’ve lost, so I’m not doing it again!

It was a game that was decided by two headers.

Oliver Hawkins had the chance to get Pompey level from close range and then Dion Donohue fails to clear an aerial cross, which leads to their second goal.

It was really frustrating. We had a lot of the ball, but the intensity wasn’t there and didn’t seem to have a killer pass or real creativity.

Scunthorpe goalkeeper Matt Gilks didn’t have a real save to make.

Luke McGee didn’t really make a save, either, and it was a dull game.

We had so much of the ball but didn’t do much with it.

Oliver Hawkins will probably not get a better chance to open his Pompey goal account, will he?

No, he won’t, and after coming from non-league football it would have helped him to get off the mark early in his Blues career.

It would have settled him down and team, but he struggled afterwards.

Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe were the only two who performed well.

How did you assess Scunthorpe’s two goals?

For their first goal, Donohue was nowhere for the ball that went out to the right-wing and that is the danger of not playing a proper full-back in the role.

The Iron had one really tricky player in Duane Holmes, who scored the second, and he was the difference.

We didn’t have player who could put fear into the opposition other than Lowe.

Their first was a well-worked goal, but we should have dealt with the cross as it came a long way and needed someone to get on the end of it.

Would you have brought Conor Chaplin or Kal Naismith on earlier?

It’s difficult to say as Naismith plays in the role Brett Pitman has taken over.

There’s the old argument whether Chaplin should be used as an impact substitute or play from start.

Would he have he put that header away Hawkins missed? I think he would have.

Who was your man of the match?

Matt Clarke for me – I thought he was strong. Too many didn’t perform but he didn’t a misplace pass.

He was closely followed by Lowe, who reminds me of Vince Hilaire, and has the potential to be a really good player.