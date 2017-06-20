Gallen lauds Pompey regime new management have inherited

JOE GALLEN has lauded the set-up he and Kenny Jackett inherited at Pompey.

And the new manager’s trusted lieutenant is impressed with the commitment members of the Fratton Park first-team squad are showing before returning for pre-season.

Gallen held the fort while Jackett was on a pre-booked holiday earlier this month.

The 44-year-old did his due diligence on the club during that period by analysing the current structure with the club, assessing the players and how things operate.

Despite being a community outfit for the past four years, Gallen commended the professionalism and attitude of each member of staff employed by the Blues.

He said: ‘I think we are going to have a good time down here.

‘Since joining, the people at the club have been very welcoming. They have all been extremely professional.

‘You can tell people are passionate about Portsmouth and the club, and they are very proud.

‘From my point of view, it’s a proud feeling to be working for a club like it.

‘There is big potential. It’s exciting because there is new ownership on the horizon, there’s a big fan base and we have momentum behind us from winning League Two last season.

‘It’s a good time to join and I’m very excited.’

Pompey report back for pre-season training on Thursday, June 29.

Jackett has fine-tuned the schedule Paul Cook had in place before he departed for Wigan at the end of last month.

The former Millwall and Wolves manager will have a structure in place to get his side fit and playing the philosophy of football he envisions.

This summer the likes of Jack Whatmough and Gary Roberts have used Twitter to post pictures of themselves being put through their paces at Bally’s boxing gym.

Jackett and Gallen have also met some players at their Roko training base getting a head start before training begins in earnest.

And the Blues No2 applauded those going the extra mile.

Gallen added: ‘Myself and Kenny have got our plan together.

‘We have seen a few of the players around the training ground. It’s holiday time for the players but a few have been using the gym.

‘We had a chat with many of them who have been down and it is good to see.

‘I’m sure we will see a few more of them this week.’

– WILL ROONEY