Gallen out to bring golden touch to Pompey

Joe Gallen is confident of bringing the League One Midas touch to Pompey.

The Blues assistant manager believes the new regime have the attributes to deliver third-tier success to PO4 next season.

And he expects to excite the Fratton faithful with their brand of football as they bid to carry the club forward.

Gallen’s appointment as Kenny Jackett’s number two was confirmed on Thursday as he arrived on a two-year agreement.

The 44-year-old was part of Jackett’s backroom staff as promotions were secured from League One with both Millwall and Wolves.

That gives him conviction the same can be achieved at Fratton Park.

Gallen said: ‘At Millwall and Wolves, they are big clubs with passionate fans. Then you come to Pompey and it’s very similar – it fits the personality of us both.

‘We do know League One well and that gives us belief and confidence we can do it again.

‘A lot of work goes in on the training ground and recruitment. There’s then management of the players if you want to achieve promotion.

‘We’re always willing to put in the work and that is not going to be an issue.

‘Kenny is a really good coach and will be very clear with what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it.

‘He’s been doing it around 30 years and myself about 20 years. Being out on the grass is the natural environment for us.’

Gallen has kept a close eye on Pompey’s progress since he left Rotherham with Jackett last November.

He feels the new managerial set-up have been afforded a basis on which to build by Paul Cook.

And the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international believes their brand of football will be enjoyed.

Gallen said: ‘I attended a number of games last season – four games in total.

‘Two were at Fratton Park, against Exeter and Newport, just because I was out of work.

‘The Championship is the league we know the most about because of the time we’ve spent there.

‘But we’ve been watching League One and hadn’t watched too much of League Two. I enjoyed the atmosphere and watching a big club with a great atmosphere.

‘I was also at Barnet and Leyton Orient away. The team played well, a typical Paul Cook team, who were good on the ball and kept it well.

‘It was fantastic for the team to win League Two.

‘The fans demand you play football, especially in the right areas.

‘Sometimes you need to play to win as well and marry it all up.

‘We want to play an attacking style and excite the fans.

‘It’s an entertainment industry. People turn up, pay their money and want to be entertained.

‘But, ultimately, it’s a sport and teams want to win.’