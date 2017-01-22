Goal spree provides timely lift for Pompey

JAY SADLER is hoping the five goals Pompey Ladies netted against Basingstoke will show the way forward for the team.

Samantha Quayle scored twice, with Gemma Hillier, Rebekah Tonks and Nadine Bazan all netting.

In recent matches Pompey have had trouble turning their chances and good approach play into goals.

They suffered heavy defeats at Spurs and Charlton.

Caretaker-boss Sadler felt results were not reflective of the way his team played.

But they needed to pick themselves up and did that against Basingstoke, providing a welcome lift for the matches ahead.

Excellent performances from the likes of Vicky Carleton, Ellie Bloomfield, pictured above right, and Ellie Kirby, who came into the side for the Hampshire Challenge Cup tie, were among the positives.

Sadler said: ‘We’re happy to bounce back from defeat, that’s what we needed to do.

‘It gives us some momentum, it will give us a boost.

‘We need to take our chances when we get them.

‘In games this season we have created chances but we haven’t taken them and we’ve been punished.

‘The young players who impressed on Sunday will give me a selection headache and that’s good.

‘We need competition for places.’

Sadler was impressed with Basingstoke.

They are currently struggling in FA Premier League south west division one – a level below Pompey.

But the Blues boss felt they gave his team a run for their money at Furze Lane on Sunday.

It took some good quality play from the home side to come back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to make sure they remained in the hunt for a 10th successive Hampshire Challenge Cup trophy.

‘Massive plaudits to Basingstoke,’ said the Blues boss.

‘They came to us and were difficult to break down, very resolute and professional.

‘They went 1-0 up and 2-1 up, they are a great outfit, a very good team.

‘Fair play to what they have got going on there.

‘Our individual quality, fitness and team performance prevailed.

‘But there are areas we need to work on, as I keep saying.

‘Overall our performance was good.’

Today Pompey travel to Hayes Lane, Bromley’s football ground, to take on fifth-placed Crystal Palace in the FA Premier League southern division.