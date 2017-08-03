Hot or not? Pompey unveil third kit

Have your say

Pompey have revealed their third kit of the new season.

The Sondico kit is, once again, the product of a Fratton faithful poll, which took place last autumn.

It is available to buy online at pompeystore.com or from the Pompey Store on the corner of Goldsmith Avenue and Fratton Way.

Adult shirts are priced at £39.99 and junior shirts at £31.99. Shorts are available from £14.99 and socks from £4.99.

Full kits for infants and babies cost £31.99 and £27.99, respectively.

Pompey’s new third strip follows the launch of the new home and away kits.

Kenny Jackett’s side begin their League One campaign with the visit of Rochdale to Fratton Park on Saturday (3pm).