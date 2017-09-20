Hreidarsson set for Kings Theatre stint in Pompey show

Hermann Hreidarsson appearing on stage at the Kings Theatre is an unlikely scenario.

However, that is the reality thrown up by a one-off Pompey-themed show taking place next month.

Hreidarsson is among more than 30 former Blues players to have indicated they will be taking part in Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story.

The two-hour show takes place on Monday, October 16, and will be hosted by Pompey supporter and BT Sport commentator Ian Darke.

And the night of nostalgia has an outstanding – and familiar – cast.

Others expected to attend are Paul Walsh, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Ball, Vince Hilaire, Colin Garwood, Noel Blake, John Milkins, Kit Symons, Andy Awford, Alan Knight, Ray Crawford, Guy Butters, Martin Allen, Mark Chamberlain and Richard Hughes.

Profits will be handed to Pompey in the Community, the Oakley Waterman Foundation and the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

Darke is hopeful a bumper attendance will be present at the Kings to watch it.

He said: ‘More than 30 players have accepted invitations, players who have fallen in love with the club and want to be part of something like this.

‘It will be played for quite a lot of laughs, a night of nostalgia and memories for all Pompey fans who attend.

‘The players will be the stars and I think the supporters will just love seeing their favourites and hearing their stories.

‘We’ll be looking at landmark dates in Pompey history, such as beating Spurs at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final in 2010, the Leicester play-off controversy and the 13,000 at Liverpool in the League Cup.

‘And others have also contributed, with video messages from Shaka Hislop, Mick Quinn and Chris Kamara.

‘We’ve even got Rio Ferdinand, reflecting on how Manchester United found it tough at Fratton Park – and when he scored the sole own goal of his career there!

‘He reckons he spent the end of the game moaning at Edwin van der Sar about how he was supposed to be in goal when the ball was played back and how Rio shouldn’t have to look to see if he was there.

‘There is also Steve McManaman talking about the FA Cup semi-final at Highbury game, when he got injured and was forced to go off.’

Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story takes place on October 16 at 7.30pm and is suitable for those aged 18-plus.

To book, visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/events/life-and-chimes or call 023 9282 8282.