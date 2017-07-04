It’s 14,000 season-ticket sales for Pompey

Season-ticket sales have smashed through the 14,000 barrier as Pompey’s feel-good factor refuses to slow.

The tremendously successful Early Bird process ended shortly before midnight on Sunday.

And the result has seen the club emphatically beat the 12,400 tally of season-ticket holders for last season.

It is a stunning return for Pompey and the ever-faithful supporters as they prepare for the return to League One following four years away.

Remaining seats go on general sale on Monday, July 10 – and the club anticipate plenty more sales ahead of the August 5 kick off against Rochdale.

Mark Catlin said: ‘We thank the supporters for their continued loyalty, to reach 14,000 is absolutely magnificent.

‘Season-ticket sales have remained strong throughout the summer, bringing us to this point.

‘You really run out of superlatives to describe our supporters and the backing for the team they continue to demonstrate.’