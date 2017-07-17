Jackett finalises his Pompey captain

Brett Pitman has been appointed Pompey’s skipper for their League One return.

And Gareth Evans is the designated number two as Kenny Jackett continues to apply his stamp on the Blues.

Pitman was handed the captain’s armband for Saturday’s trip to the Rocks, a fixture which also marked his debut.

The newcomer scored twice in a 2-0 victory at Nyewood Lane, 36 hours following his arrival from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

Yet Pitman’s presence as skipper is not a temporary measure.

And Jackett has announced the striker’s permanent residence in a role vacated by Michael Doyle.

Jackett said: ‘I wanted to give Brett responsibility so have made him captain and Gareth Evans vice-captain. That is our set-up, those two guys.

‘Brett has natural leadership and is somebody I feel can grow into that role and help us as a club to do very well this season.

‘I have now given him that role for the season.

‘That role has needed filling with Michael Doyle leaving, while I don’t think they had a vice-captain last season.

‘But in terms of organisation, in terms of representing the players, it will be the responsibility of Brett and Gareth.’

Doyle, of course, was Pompey’s skipper for the previous two seasons, leading them to the League Two title.

Following his exit for Coventry in May, the job has been up for grabs within the Blues squad.

Before Pitman’s arrival, Evans led the team against Salisbury and the Hawks in the opening pre-season friendlies.

However, Carl Baker was handed the armband at half-time at Salisbury following the right-back’s withdrawal.

When a Pompey XI visited Poole Town, Gary Roberts was entrusted with the responsibility in what proved to be a 6-3 win.

Yet the midfielder was missing against the Rocks at the weekend with a back complaint.

With no substitutions made at Nyewood Lane, Pitman was captain for the full 90 minutes, netting in each half.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned deputy Evans again operated at right-back.

Christian Burgess had been championed by some supporters to be handed the captaincy following the exit of Doyle.

Yet instead Jackett has opted for his newest signing – backed up by a player with 93 Pompey appearances to his name.