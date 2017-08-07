Jackett: No Lowe red card appeal

Have your say

Pompey will not be appealing Jamal Lowe’s red card.

The Blues forward was sent off during Saturday’s game against Rochdale following a challenge on Jamie Allen.

Lowe, who made a 39th-minute appearance as a substitute when replacing the injured Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, was dismissed on 81 minutes for a raised foot as he attempted to meet a high loose ball.

At the time, referee Lee Probert’s decision to brandish a straight red looked harsh.

However, after studying video footage of the incident, Kenny Jackett has decided not to quash the ref’s ruling on the incident.

‘No (we won’t be appealing it).’ said Jackett during his media briefing ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup game at Cardiff.

‘It looked mistimed, certainly not intentional.

‘But if you look at the player and the damage to his sock you can see.

‘At the time I was expecting a yellow card.

‘But I accept the referee reacted quickly, took the red card out, had a good view of it, a better view than I did, and viewing it on the video as well, it’s not one that we’ll appeal.’