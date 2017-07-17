Jackett pleased with keeper’s perfect Pompey start

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey’s 2-0 win over Bognor was the perfect introduction for Luke McGee.

The former Spurs keeper made his Blues bow in the pre-season victory at Nyewood Lane.

McGee replaced Alex Bass in the starting line-up and was largely untested in the friendly with the National League South outfit.

However, he superbly beat out substitute Tommy Scutt’s effort during the second half following Tom Davies’ slip.

It was a glimpse of McGee’s talents, prompting the crowd to rightly applaud.

Bass is now expected to line up at Newport (Isle of Wight) tomorrow night for prized game time.

In the meantime, Jackett is looking forward to seeing more of McGee in action.

He added: ‘Luke made one good save in the second half.

‘It’s a good start for him to play at his new club, keep a clean sheet and get to know his defenders and the side he is playing for. Although, he didn’t have a lot to do.

‘I know him from Spurs and saw him play a number of times for Peterborough in this division and I’m confident we have a good goalkeeper.’