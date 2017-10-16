Jackett: Pompey capable of maintaining top-six charge

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey are capable of maintaining their play-off charge.

The Blues moved to within a point of the top six as they made it back-to-back league wins against MK Dons.

Kenny Jackett saw Pompey beat MK Dons on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 2-0 success came with the best first 45 minutes Jackett’s side had produced this term.

Now the test is to maintain that going into two testing away trips at Doncaster and Blackburn.

Jackett said: ‘We’re in no bad position, but we have to realise we need to earn every point we get.

‘We can’t expect it but we are a big club. Our budget is what it is. It’s about halfway in this division.

‘So we have to earn everything we get. But we’re capable of that. We’re a capable club and a capable group.’