Jackett: Pompey have to learn and quickly

Have your say

KENNY Jackett demanded Pompey quickly learn from the mistakes which cost them at Scunthorpe.

Defensive errors and a big miss from Oliver Hawkins proved key to the Blues’ downfall, as they fell to a 2-0 reverse at Glanford Park.

Scunthorpe never looked like giving up the lead after they went in two goals up at the break.

Jackett said: ‘We have to learn - and learn quickly.

‘They were ruthless in their football and look adjusted to this division.

‘They made very few mistakes and their knowledge of each other was high. They are things we have to learn from.

‘It was a key period around 35 minutes when we went head-to-head and there were key chances.

‘But through mistakes from ourselves they got in front, and despite having all the ball we didn’t look like getting it back.’