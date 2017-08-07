Jackett reveals his Pompey cup policy

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT believes a settled formula can help Pompey find their rhythm.

The Blues boss stated he will resist making wholesale changes to his starting XI as they go to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night (7.45pm kick off).

Pompey are looking to continue a run of 11 wins and one draw from 13 competitive games across last season’s finale and the start of this term.

Jackett values maintaining that impetus and also believes developing the team’s identity is of equal importance.

The Blues are also short of five players through injury and suspension, while Gary Roberts and Michael Smith aren’t being considered.

That means there will be no huge shake-up of the team who started the season in winning fashion against Rochdale on Saturday.

Jackett said: ‘We aren’t going to be making many changes.

‘There’s one at left-back to make, but otherwise we need to get into a rhythm.

‘We haven’t necessarily got the squad to make wholesale changes.

‘I do feel as a new manager and it being a new season we just need to work away at our game and improve.

‘That’s my choice as a manager and the way we’re going to do it.

‘It’s about making sure we keep working at our pattern of play and we’re good at it.

‘You can’t talk about tiredness in August. It doesn’t wash with me.

‘Generally speaking, in this case, it’s the right thing to do.

‘As a Championship side it’s different. You’re risking injury when the league is your priority.

‘Then you have numbers 12 to 25 or beyond that you want to look at and keep encouraged.

‘For us, it’s momentum and making sure our pattern of play is defined, we’re good at it and we keep improving.

‘There’s 18 available, which is fine.

‘It’s partnerships, pattern of play and if we’re looking at one or two changes it’s how those players fit into the first-team picture.’

As well as working on getting his message across to his squad against Neil Warnock’s outfit, tomorrow night’s cup clash also means Pompey can extend their impressive run of form.

The importance of the game in doing that isn’t lost on Jackett.

He added: ‘It can work out how you finish one season can flow into the next.

‘It does work out like that a lot of times.

‘It’s funny how the summer and the time off doesn’t necessarily break that pattern.

‘Having said that, the vast majority of the squad from the back end of last season is there now.

‘On Saturday, apart from Holmes-Dennis, McGee and Pitman, everyone else was around and involved. So it’s mainly the same group.

‘So yes, it’s a great run and long may it continue.

‘My aim through August and September has to be to keep that going.’