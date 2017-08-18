Jackett sees bright things for Pompey winger

Jamal Lowe has been earmarked for a Pompey impact upon his return from suspension.

The winger will once again be absent from first-team duty through suspension for tomorrow’s visit of Walsall.

However, despite the three-match ban, he was eligible to feature in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday evening.

Lowe responded by netting twice in the 3-3 draw with Fulham’s under-21s at Fratton Park.

The first was an angled drive into the far corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

That was followed up with a classy spin and first-time finish with his left foot from inside the box.

It will be back to the sidelines for the 23-year-old when the Saddlers visit the south coast tomorrow.

But Kenny Jackett has been impressed with Lowe’s contribution – and sees him playing a key role this season.

He said: ‘Jamal has done well and the Checkatrade Trophy has benefitted him.

‘In the middle of his ban he’s had a 90-minute game and scored a couple of goals, so that is a positive from Wednesday night.

‘Sometimes he does come inside a little bit too much. If I was playing against him I would want him to go inside and pass it back to the centre-halves.

‘He needs to get out and up against people, being a little bit wider, then he is a real threat and I don’t think defenders will want to play against him.

‘If we get it right with him down the right-hand side I don’t think defenders will want be up against him.

‘In pre-season he wasn’t too bad in games. He was working towards his fitness and looked like was blowing in one or two games, but that’s what those games are for.

‘If you look at the first game of the season (Rochdale), he came on early and did okay, but unfortunately got sent off and has to learn from that.

‘At the moment I have picked Drew Talbot and Evans down the right-hand side, so when Jamal is fit and available we will see how he does.’

Lowe has now taken his Pompey goal tally to six in 16 appearances since arriving from Hampton & Richmond in January.

He has also established himself as a firm favourite, aided by netting twice as a substitute in the Meadow Lane match which won promotion to League One in April.

His Rochdale sending off was the first of his career.