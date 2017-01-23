Kabamba poised for Pompey bow

Nicke Kabamba will give Pompey fans a first glimpse of his talents in tonight’s reserve clash with Norwich.

The recent recruit from Hampton & Richmond is set to be handed his first Blues appearance in the Westleigh Park fixture (7pm).

Ian Foster’s side entertain the Canaries in the Premier League Cup group stage encounter.

The under-23 competition allows three over-age outfield players and a goalkeeper born before January 1, 1994.

Kabamba is aged 23, putting himself in the frame for selection following last week’s switch from non-league football.

His former Hampton & Richmond team-mate, Jamal Lowe, definitely qualifies at 22 years of age and is pushing for a start against the Championship side.

Lowe recently netted for the reserves at Exeter on his bow, while appeared as a half-time substitute in the first-team’s 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.

Should both start against Norwich, it will reunite a prolific partnership in National South this season.

Pompey require victory to maintain interest in one of the two qualifying spots from Group D.

They are currently bottom of the four-team group with two draws and a defeat from the opening three fixtures.

In contrast, Norwich are two points ahead in second place, although the sides shared a goalless draw at Carrow Road in September.

Tonight’s game coincides with a busy period for the Academy, which is likely to hinder team selection.

Mikey Harris’ side lost 3-2 at Plymouth on Saturday, with Harvey Bradbury and Eddie Wakley dismissed.

They are also scheduled to line-up against Exeter tomorrow, an away fixture which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Many of the youngsters are unlikely to be considered for a third match in four days as Pompey seek to shuffle availability.

Tonight’s Westleigh Park clash is priced at £5.

– NEIL ALLEN