Nicke Kabamba starts tonight as Pompey reserves take on Norwich at Westleigh Park.

The new striker, recruited from Hampton & Richmond, lines up in the side with Jamal Lowe.

Midfielder Ben Close captains the Blues.

Fog had put the match in doubt but it has cleared in time.

Full Pompey side: Liam O’Brien, Drew Talbot, Jack Whatmough, Tom Davies, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close, Amine Linganzi, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jez Bedford, Jamal Lowe, Nicke Kabamba