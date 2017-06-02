Kenny Jackett named new Pompey boss

Kenny Jackett is Pompey’s new manager.

The 55-year-old has been confirmed as the man to take the Blues forward in League One on a two-year agreement.

Pompey have succeeded in landing their main target as Paul Cook’s successor and completing a prompt deal for his signature

Jackett will be officially unveiled at a press conference due to take place at the club’s Roko training base at around 5.30pm.

Long-term assistant manager, Joe Gallen, will arrive as Jackett’s No2.

Jackett becomes the 36th permanent manager in Pompey’s 119-year history.