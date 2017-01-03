Knight: Happy New Year for Pompey

It’s been quite a successful Christmas and New Year period for Pompey, all told.

That’s two wins and a draw for us since Christmas Day.

The Newport game we showed resilience and fortitude to come back from 2-0 down to win.

Yeovil was difficult in the conditions but a draw on the road can’t be sneezed at.

And then the big one against Luton yesterday, I always felt we were in control of it and deserved to win.

They had a spell in the second half but you are going to expect that – they only really had one telling shot, which was Danny Hylton hitting the crossbar.

Hylton is a nuisance.

I like him – I’ve known him from my time as goalkeeper coach at Aldershot – he chases everything around the pitch but picked up an injury to his back in the second half after they had used all their subs, so he had to stay on.

That went in our favour.

But his chance wasn’t through Luton’s own making.

Christian Burgess, who had a really good game, misjudged a through ball and they got in behind us.

That happens in games – you are going to have those moments and sometimes maybe you need a bit of luck.

I thought we had the better of the opportunities without really testing their keeper.

But we deserved to win.

There was obviously the moment where Cameron McGeehan broke his leg, and it is never nice to see anyone get injured.

Indeed, I think losing him put them out of their stride for quite a long period.

He is a very good player and fingers crossed he makes a full recovery and gets back playing as soon as possible.

It was an innocuous challenge and I was the wrong side to see it – I’m not doing an Arsene Wenger here!

But, as I say, I wish him well.

As for Pompey, we want to keep that momentum going heading into Thursday night’s game at Doncaster.

People talk about tiredness but Tony Pulis at West Brom was saying that if you talk about it for too long it gives people an excuse to start to feel like they are tired.

It’s one of the few times I have agreed with him!

If you’re winning, I don’t think that comes into play.

Doncaster came to our place earlier this season and looked like the best team we had played, if not being world-beaters.

They are a decent side, don’t get me wrong, and they’ve had a good run to be at the top of the table.

But we owe them one for losing at Fratton and I don’t see any reason why we can’t beat them.