Knight: No need to press Pompey panic buttons

There pitfalls to the fantastic season we’ve had.

And one of those is those the players and the manager will be in-demand and admired by other clubs.

Winning the title is going to get the people who achieved it attention.

People will look at our success and look to take any opportunities which come our way.

Paul Cook’s stock is high at the moment. Really high.

So there will be clubs who are looking at bringing him in.

Wigan are the side, of course, who have been linked with the gaffer.

We saw what happened with Chris Wilder at Northampton last season.

He got them up as League Two champions and then Sheffield United came in for him.

Apparently, the betting on Cookie came in from 33/1 to evens last Friday.

There’s the connection because he was there in his playing days, too.

But I’d beg to differ with anyone who thinks Wigan are a bigger club than Pompey.

With Enda Stevens, you can’t begrudge him the chance to play in the Championship.

He did a fantastic job for us and I’ve no doubt he’ll do the same for Sheffield United.

Michael Doyle did a fine job for us, too, but has got a move to a club he knows well and can still make an impact at Coventry.

Doyler has to think about the fact he’s coming towards the end of his career and he has to consider his family, who are from the midlands.

As I say, it’s no surprise for managers to be coveted by other teams.

Maybe if Championship sides were to come calling for the gaffer I could kind of understand the appeal.

For example, if the Wolves job was available and they made a move, you’d think it was fair enough with his previous connections there.

The situations with the players will sort itself out.

The takeover scenario being resolved one way or another will obviously makes things a lot clearer. Until that’s done, I’m sure things are being held up a tad.

It will be case of having to prioritise – until we know who’s paying the bills!

I’m sure these are exciting times, though, still and no one should get too down about what’s unfolded since winning the title.

Players move and come in at clubs. That’s part of the game. So, no one should get too disheartened about the recent stories.

I certainly don’t think anyone should be pressing any panic buttons or getting too bogged down in conspiracy theories.

The world isn’t going to end – this is just the world of football.