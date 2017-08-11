Lalkovic nears Pompey return

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic is nearing a Pompey return.

The winger is expected to report back for training next week following an ankle injury.

Lalkovic, who has impressed manager Kenny Jackett following a loan spell at Ross County last season, picked up the problem in the build up to the Blues’ opening game of the season against Rochdale.

He sat out the victory against Dale, as well as Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game at Cardiff.

The Slovakian won’t be considered, either, for Saturday’s trip to Oxford.

But could be in contention for the home game against Walsall on August 19.

Jackett said: ‘We are hoping Milan will be training next week.

‘He is not too far away, but certainly won’t be fit for Oxford.

‘We hope that next week, somewhere along the line, he will be out on the grass and working back towards our group and full fitness.

‘In pre-season he did very well.’