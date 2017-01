Milan Lalkovic has joined Scottish top-flight outfit Ross County on loan.

The 24-year-old Slovakian winger will stay with the Dingwall outfit for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

He joined Pompey from Walsall last summer and has made 16 appearances, netting his only goal in September’s 5-1 rout of Barnet at Fratton Park.

Ross County currently sit sixth in the Premiership table and host Dundee United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup tomorrow.