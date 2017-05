Paul Cook’s Pompey exit will be confirmed this afternoon.

The News understands a press conference is scheduled for 1pm for Wigan to unveil their new manager.

The DW Stadium briefing will officially bring an end to the saga that gathered pace late on Friday night.

It will also bring closure to Cook’s Pompey reign, which began in May 2015 and brought with it the League Two title.

The exit of Leam Richardson, Cook’s long-trusted No2, will also be confirmed by the Latics.