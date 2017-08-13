League One: Marquis and Jervis net but Rotherham steal show

Have your say

Kieffer Moore scored a first-half hat-trick as Rotherham romped to a 5-0 win against Southend in League One.

The Ipswich Town loanee scored two goals in as many minutes in the early stages – the second a tap-in after a good team move.

It was 3-0 in the 23rd minute as Joe Newell lashed the ball into the bottom corner.

And Moore completed his treble in stoppage-time.

It was more of the same after the break but the Millers, relegated from the Championship last season, managed just one more goal.

This time it was Ryan Williams, who tapped in at the end of another fine passing move.

However, Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he had to read the riot act to his troops at half-time.

‘We had to keep our lads on the floor at the interval,’ he said.

‘A few of them were smiling too much for my liking!

‘At 3-0, the pessimist in me said we needed another goal.

‘To get the fourth before half-time was great.

‘I have been banging the drum about how I want to play.

‘I want to play aggressive football and I thought in the first half we were excellent and virtually unstoppable.

‘The second half dribbled out a bit.

‘There were some really good performances.

‘You can see the lads are really fit and aggressive.

‘I thought they took what we said to the letter of the law and deserved to win.’

Blackburn Rovers, who also dropped out of the second tier last term, slipped to a second straight league defeat as they lost 3-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Former Pompey striker John Marquis, last season’s top scorer in League Two, was given too much time in the area to slot in the opening goal at the start of the second half.

James Coppinger added a second from the penalty spot after 67 minutes.

Alfie May then made it 3-0 with eight minutes left to play before Dominic Samuel headed in a consolation for Blackburn.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson said: I’ve got no doubt in my mind Blackburn will be right up there because their quality will come through. But I thought we deserved the victory, we really did.’

Jack Marriott scored a hat-trick as Peterborough cruised to a 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

The summer signing from Luton Town opened the scoring after six minutes with a low finish and added his second in the 55th minute following good work from Junior Morais.

Former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor made it 3-0.

And after Rory Gaffney’s late header for Rovers, Marriott completed his treble deep into time added on.

Ex-Blues striker Jake Jervis scored both goals as Plymouth Argyle claimed a 2-0 win against Charlton Athletic.

Meanwhile, an early goal from on-loan Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff was enough for Blackpool to beat MK Dons.

Devante Cole’s 75th-minute strike earned Fleetwood a 1-0 win at Northampton Town.

And Alex Rodman’s back-post header gave Shrewsbury a 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Erhun Oztumer snatched Walsall a 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic after Joe Edwards had cancelled out Ryan McLaughlin’s opener for the Latics.

Dominic Poleon scored the only goal as Bradford City continued their perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Rochdale and Scunthorpe drew 1-1 at Spotland.

The hosts took the lead on 55 minutes when Steve Davies nodded in.

However, the visitors were level eight minutes later when Duane Holmes slotted the ball under goalkeeper Josh Lillis.