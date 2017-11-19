League One: Rotherham suffer late Payne... Cook’s Wigan falter

Have your say

Stefan Payne’s stoppage-time winner clinched 10-man Shrewsbury a 2-1 win at Rotherham and extended their lead at the top of League One.

Striker Payne struck in the third minute of time added on after Richie Towell’s second-half equaliser appeared to have earned Rotherham a point.

Jon Nolan had given Shrewsbury a half-time lead before midfielder Abu Ogogo was shown a straight red card for his 53rd-minute challenge on Shaun Cummings.

Paul Hurst’s side, whose 15-game unbeaten start to the season was halted at Peterborough last time out, have opened up a four-point gap on second-placed Wigan, who lost 2-1 at home to Bradford.

Wigan hit back to level before the interval through Chey Dunkley after Charlie Wyke had given Bradford an early lead, but Tyrell Robinson struck in stoppage time as Paul Cook’s side slipped to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

Kieran Agard’s last-gasp penalty clinched MK Dons a 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Charlton.

Agard cancelled out Josh Magennis’ early header for the Addicks, who looked to have snatched the points through Scott Golbourne’s late own goal.

But Agard converted from the spot in the first minute of time added on after Ahmed Kashi had fouled Peter Pawlett.

Scunthorpe climbed up to fourth place after Duane Holmes fired a double in a 3-0 win at Northampton.

Cameron Burgess broke the deadlock early in the second half and Holmes struck two minutes later before grabbing his second.

Marcus Antonsson also helped himself to a brace as Blackburn beat Bury 3-0 at Gigg Lane.

Leeds loanee Antonsson’s fifth and sixth goals of the season gave Blackburn a 2-0 half-time lead and Bradley Dack put the game beyond Bury in the 63rd minute.

Oxford halted a four-game winless league run with a thumping 4-0 win at struggling Plymouth.

Ryan Ledson converted a 15th-minute penalty after Plymouth defender Ryan Edwards had been sent off for his professional foul on Wes Thomas.

Thomas put Oxford 2-0 up early in the second half before James Henry and Jonathan Obika also netted.

AFC Wimbledon bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Bristol Rovers.

First-half goals from Andy Barcham and Harry Forrester put Wimbledon in control before Cody McDonald added a third. Lee Brown struck Rovers’ late consolation.

Gillingham won 1-0 at Walsall courtesy of Conor Wilkinson’s first league goal of the campaign, and two late goals from Eoin Doyle secured Oldham a 3-1 derby win against Rochdale.

Matt Done cancelled out Cameron Dummigan’s early header for Oldham, but Doyle struck twice in the final seven minutes.

Kyle Vassell’s solitary first-half goal secured Blackpool a 1-0 win at Peterborough and Fleetwood were held to a goalless home draw by Doncaster.