League Two trophy on display to Pompey fans

Pompey fans can pose with the League Two trophy tomorrow.
The City Museum, in Museum Road, will have the silverware the Blues captured on the final day of the 2016-17 season after thrashing Cheltenham 6-1 open to members of the public.
The League Two trophy will be on display between 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.
There will also be a pop-up D-Day museum. Pompey boardroom steward and Normandy veteran John Jenkins will be in attendance.
