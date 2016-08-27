Leam Richardson: Pompey win was well deserved

Leam Richardson believes Pompey deserved their late fortune following victory at Exeter.

This afternoon’s match appeared to be heading for a goalless St James Park draw as the Blues struggled to test keeper Bobby Olejnik.

Yet substitute Kal Naismith earned an 85th-minute penalty after Pierce Sweeney was adjudged to have bundled him over while chasing Christian Burgess’ pass.

Amid home protests, Gary Roberts stepped up to net the winner and secure Pompey’s second-successive victory.

For Richardson, it was a narrow result fully warranted from the visitors.

Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘You look at the way the lads defended in the last five minutes and put their bodies on the line, when you do that I think you deserve the three points.

Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘You make your own luck. It was a talking point last year but this year when we have deserved a bit of luck and deserved decisions we are getting them at the minute.

‘We will continue to work hard on the training ground and on the pitch.

‘We have a good squad, everybody in our squad can play, we expect to travel in good numbers and we expect a certain level of performance from lads.’

Meanwhile, Richardson took over dugout duties with Paul Cook serving the first game of a two-match ban imposed by the Football Association.

He added: ‘I’ve worked with the gaffer for years and he is top class.

‘He was constantly in my ears from the stand with information on to the pitch.

‘He does see a very good game from there and thankfully we have gone away from home and won.’