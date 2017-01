Pompey attacker Jamal Lowe reflected on his hat-trick for the Blues’ reserve team last night and insisted: It could have been five.

Lowe spoke to Pompey PlayerHD, see video below, after scoring a treble in the 4-0 win over Norwich City at Westleigh Park.

Fellow Hampton & Richmond January recruit, Nicke Kabamba, also notched a debut goal in the Premier League Cup win.

The result sees the Blues’ second string climb to second spot in Group D.