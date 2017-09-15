Lowe’s heading in the right direction with Pompey

Jamal Lowe has revealed he is putting in overtime at the training ground in a bid to re-ignite his scoring touch.

And the striker is focusing on improving his heading.

I have never actually scored a goal with my head – but a lot of chances are falling to my head! Jamal Lowe

Lowe missed two glorious second-half opportunities to net at Northampton on Tuesday night.

The first occasion was a wasteful far-post header, while he later fired wide from eight yards out when gifted time and space.

But it is his ability in the air which the 23-year-old believes needs prioritising.

It prompted Lowe to remain after training yesterday to work on heading from crosses delivered by goalkeeping coach John Keeley.

And for a player who claims he has never scored a header in his career, the winger is hoping it pays dividends.

Lowe said: ‘Really, I should have scored on Tuesday night, but it will come.

‘I had a similar period last season where I had a few chances, but couldn’t hit a barn door for a bit.

‘Then I scored in a reserve game and from there the goals kept on coming. Hopefully the same thing will happen.

‘It’s a domino effect, once one occurs you get more confidence and stop thinking about it less. Then it just happens.

‘I have never actually scored a goal with my head – but a lot of chances are falling to my head!

‘After training yesterday, John Keeley was putting in some balls for me and Conor (Chaplin) to head. It’s something you need to work on, if you never do that you will not get any better.

‘I will always be in and around the back post, it’s just capitalising on it. It’s just directing them, that’s the problem.

‘I have been practising, so hopefully that won’t be an issue next time one comes around.’

Lowe has wasted no time in becoming a Fratton favourite, largely through his promotion-sealing goals at Meadow Lane.

He has scored six times in 20 appearances since arriving in January from Hampton & Richmond.

However, he has yet to open his League One account.

Admittedly, there were two goals against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy during an impressive personal display.

Yet that league goal has still to arrive for a player who has also missed three matches through suspension.

And, according to Lowe, headed goals have eluded him during his entire career.

He added: ‘I have never scored a goal in my whole career with my head, since I was aged eight.

‘Defensively from corners I’ll head it, I’m fine, but that is when you are heading it away from goal. It’s trying to place it into a corner I’m looking to improve.

‘To be fair, it’s getting a little bit better. Even from the Rotherham game I’m getting closer.

‘The chances are going to come. Most full-backs are shorter than me, so there’s an advantage for me to come at the back post and get headers.’