Main: I can offer Pompey supply of goals in League One

CURTIS MAIN knows what it takes to score goals in League One.

And the striker is up for the challenge of forcing his way into Kenny Jackett’s plans to do that again, in what he anticipates being a powerful third tier next season.

Main is gearing up for Pompey’s introductary return to training next Thursday ahead of a full start in the first week of July.

The 25-year-old has been undertaking a ‘pre-pre-season’ to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for his return.

That’s after a first campaign which was hindered by abdominal and knee injuries.

Main is welcoming the challenge of what he believes will be a tough League One, with Blackburn, Wigan and Rotherham dropping out of the Championship.

On top of that, the Blues, Plymouth, Doncaster and Blackpool make for a strong quartet joining from League Two.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bradford, Oxford, MK Dons and Charlton add strength to the division.

Main has experience at the level after bagging 10 third-tier goals for Donny in the 2014-15 season.

He also scored four in five appearances at Oldham the following season, when sent out on loan by his parent club – and playing a big role in their relegation.

Despite the challenge, the former Middlesbrough man is looking forward to what lies ahead with anticipation.

‘It’s a level I’m not unfamiliar with,’ said Main.

‘I’ve played football at most levels of the league and done my fair share in League One.

‘I got a few goals there with Doncaster and had a good run out on loan at Oldham.

‘There is a difference in levels.

‘But it depends on the season and who comes up and down. Some seasons can be stronger than others.

‘It depends who drops out of the Championship and who comes up.

‘The top three in League Two were the best and the sides coming out of the Championship have experience at a higher level than League One.

‘Blackburn are a big club coming down. It will definitely be a tough season, with a lot of good sides in there.

‘But I think it’s a fresh challenge for everyone coming into the club and one we should be excited about.

‘I know what it’s about and it won’t be unexpected to me.

‘I feel I’m comfortable scoring goals at that level and I’m looking forward to getting started and being ready to go.’

After encountering Kenny Jackett sides in the past, Main is keen to see what his new manager offers as Pompey boss.

He added: ‘I’ve played against his sides a few times but never really come across him.

‘I know one or two players who played under him and what I’ve heard back is he’s very good, professional and thorough in his management.

‘So that’s something to look forward to.

‘I remember playing against his Millwall sides and they were 4-4-2, but there can be a number of factors which dictate formation.

‘He’s proven to be successful in the past, that’s why we got him.

‘Hopefully he can replicate that for us, and, with his record, there’s no reason why he can’t.’