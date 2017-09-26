McCrory set for Pompey return

Have your say

Damien McCrory will return to Pompey’s starting line-up to face Bristol Rovers this evening – if he passes a late fitness test.

Boss Kenny Jackett believes the Irishman has been part of the Blues’ strongest back four so far this campaign alongside Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke.

McCrory, 27, limped out in the first half of Pompey’s 4-1 win against Fleetwood after twisting his knee.

He subsequently missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.

Dion Donohue replaced the Burton Albion loanee at left-back against the Cod Army and the Iron.

The Blues’ physio department will assess McCrory’s injury this morning.

If he’s given the green light, the left-sided defender – who signed on deadline day – will come back into Jackett’s side.

The Pompey boss said: ‘McCrory would be a good addition for us in terms of experience and in our back four.

‘The best back-four unit we’ve produced so far – although it has only been fleeting – has been Thompson, Burgess, Clarke and McCrory.

‘Since McCrory, Clarke and Thompson have come back, it has been our best back four.

‘Donohue has a future here whether that’s at left-back or in a central-midfield role.

‘I’ve been pleased with Thompson since he came back.

‘He’s an experienced player at this level, which we lacked earlier in the season.’

The Blues started the season with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis as first-choice left-back, but he picked up a season-ending knee injury in the League One opener against Rochdale.

Brandon Haunstrup has also made five appearances on the left-hand side of defence this campaign.