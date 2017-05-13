McInnes: We never considered sacking Pompey boss

Iain McInnes insists he never thought about sacking Paul Cook this season.

And the Pompey chairman compared the current Blues boss to Fratton Park legend Alan Ball.

Speaking in The News’ Pompey title-winning magazine On Our Way, McInnes revealed Cook’s job was always secure – even through a bad patch of form.

During the Christmas period, the Blues were held to a stalemate at home to Hartlepool and could only muster a goalless draw at Yeovil Town.

It led to some fans criticising Cook as Pompey headed towards the play-offs for a second-successive season.

But the Blues gaffer turned around the fortunes at Fratton Park and emphatically led the Blues to the League Two title.

Despite the tough times, McInnes always had faith in Cook.

He told the On Our Way magazine: ‘We’ve still had tough times.

‘At Christmas we weren’t very popular.

‘I told Paul he must always remember that as long as myself and the others (board) are here, then he doesn’t need to look behind.

‘I stressed we had his back covered and would not be stabbing him in it.

‘He was particularly hurt around Christmas.

‘He was really, really upset about the way the fans were talking.

‘Now he’s got some success, I don’t think there is much that can stop him.’

Cook has written himself into Fratton Park folklore and McInnes compared him to Ball, who stewarded Pompey into the top-flight in the 1986-87 season.

‘We now have a guy who is probably an Alan Ball kind of character and I’ve really enjoyed the last two years.’

On Our Way is released on Friday, May 19.