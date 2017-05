BEN CLOSE has agreed new terms with Pompey.

The home-grown midfielder has signed a new one-year deal, with the Blues having an option to extend that stay for a further 12 months.

Close has made 36 first-team appearances since making his debut in the 3-1 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win at Yeovil in 2014.

The Southsea man made four starts last season and spent a period out on loan at Eastleigh.