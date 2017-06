Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stay at Pompey has been announced.

As widely expected, the Blues have taken up the option of a new one-one year deal for the midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 19, spent stints out on loan at Salisbury and Eastbourne last season.

Meanwhile, Pompey have confirmed Stanley Aborah, Noel Hunt and Amine Linganzi’s exits.