New Pompey trust member has sights on celebrity charity match

A NEWLY-elected Pompey Supporters’ Trust member is hoping to use his status to set up a celebrity football match.

Michael Briscoe from Cosham was elected to the trust by Pompey fans in September.

The 28-year-old has already raised more than £15,000 through previous fundraisers – which included a charity match at Westleigh Park in Havant.

Featuring a host of celebrities and Pompey legends, the day attracted more than 700 fans and raised £5,600 for children’s cancer cause Once Upon A Smile.

Now, two years on, Mr Briscoe hopes his role with the trust will create the biggest charity bash yet, set for early 2018. He said: ‘A date is yet to be confirmed, but I would love to sell out Westleigh Park. It would be great if this could become an annual event, as it is a perfect example of the community coming together and using football as a means to help others.

‘The club used to do a family fun day at Fratton Park, and I want to recreate an event of that level.’

Some celebrities shortlisted for the game include Emmerdale’s Danny Miller, Ben-Ryan Davies from Hollyoaks and Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffith.

by Tom Bonnett