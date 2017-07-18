Newport IW v Pompey: away-day guide

Pompey travel to the Isle of Wight tonight for their latest pre-season friendly.

Kenny Jackett’s side take on Wessex League premier division outfit Newport IW (7pm), with the Blues expected to take a good squad with them.

The Port are looking forward to welcoming as many Pompey fans as possible, and have issued the following travel advice to anyone thinking of making the journey.

Ferries

If you are travelling to the island by ferry you will either be sailing with Wightlink or Red Funnel.

If you are bringing a vehicle to the Island for this match it is strongly recommended that you make a booking as it is unlikely you would board in time to see the match as priority is given to booked travellers.

Foot passengers can also make a booking, this is again strongly recommended if travelling at peak commuter hours.

Wightlink operate two car ferry routes, Portsmouth to Fishbourne and Lymington to Yarmouth.

They also operate a high speed foot passenger service from Portsmouth to Ryde.

An additional sailing at 10.30pm from Ryde Pier Head has been provided for Portsmouth FC fans ONLY for their return journey home.

Foot passengers can also travel on the car ferry services to Yarmouth and Fishbourne.

Red Funnel operate a car ferry service from Southampton to East Cowes and a high speed foot passenger service to West Cowes. Foot passengers can also travel on the car ferry to East Cowes.

Buses

Foot passengers requiring buses will require the number 9 service from Ryde or Fishbourne, 1 from Cowes, 5 from East Cowes, 7 from Yarmouth

Passengers should purchase a ticket to Newport Bus Station. St George’s Park is approximately 800 yards level walking in a southerly direction. (Head towards Marks and Spencer).

After the match has concluded, Pompey fans can make the short distance walk from St George’s Park to Newport Bus Station to catch the Number 9 bus to Ryde Bus Station.

Buses leave every 15 minutes and will meet the 9.47pm, 10.30pm (extra sailing for Pompey fans only) and the 11.10pm Wightlink foot passenger sailings from Ryde Pier Head to Portsmouth Harbour.

Car parking

Car Parking at the ground is strictly limited and only if in possession of a Newport FC issued parking permit.

Parking is available at Marks and Spencer, Council Car Parks at Coppins Bridge, Medina Avenue, Scarrots Lane.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at £10/£7/£5 – cash only from Newport ticket office.