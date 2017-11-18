No starting place for returning Pompey pair

Have your say

Nathan Thompson and Stuart O'Keefe had to settle for substitute roles upon their Pompey comeback.

The duo were back in the frame having sat out last weekend's victory at Blackpool through suspension.

Yet for this afternoon's visit of Southend, Kenny Jackett opted to retain the side which won 3-2 to finally end their search for a League One win.

That meant Matt Clarke continuing at left-back, with Oli Hawkins partnering Christian Burgess in the centre of defence.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose stays in the midfield, Gareth Evans remains at right-back and Kal Naismith's run in the side continues.

Instead Thompson and O'Keefe displaced Adam May and Drew Talbot from the bench.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Burgess, Hawkins, Clarke, Rose, Close, Lowe, Bennett, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, O'Keefe, Kennedy, Main, Donohue, Chaplin, Thompson.