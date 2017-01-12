On this day: Floodlight failure at Pompey

On January 12, 1974, floodlight failure haulted play at Fratton Park.

Play was held up for 20 minutes during a goalless draw at home to Luton Town.

Due to a power crisis, the club had hired a generator but when it broke down midway through the second half the players were forced to leave the field.

The match was only able to finish after Pompey chairman John Deacon gave the order to switch to the mains.

Although this was technically a breach of the emergency lighting regulations, Deacon emphasised that he ordered the ‘switch-over’ in the interests of safety.