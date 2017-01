On January 20, 1951, Jack Froggatt – capped twice by England at outside-left – played at centre-half for the first time in a 2-1 win at Stoke City.

So successful in his new role, he remained in the centre of Pompey’s half-back line for more than two years and was selected nine times for this country in the position.

Froggatt eventually returned to the wing and was capped twice more.