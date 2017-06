On June 6, 2003, Harry Redknapp made Liverpool’s Patrik Berger his first signing of the summer as the Blues prepared for their first season in the Premiership.

Berger signed on a free transfer and scored on his debut to help the newly-promoted side beat Aston Villa 2-1 on the opening day of the 2003-04 campaign.

The Czech midfielder made 52 appearances for the club over two seasons, netting eight times before moving on to have short spells at Aston Villa, Stoke (on loan) and Sparta Prague.